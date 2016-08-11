Yahoo News Now: Yahoo News Now: Former Secretary of Homeland Security on Donald Trump's comments and Hillary Clinton's emails
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric interviews University of California President Janet Napolitano. A former Secretary of Homeland Security and the ex-governor of Arizona, Napolitano will discuss the 2016 presidential campaign, particularly Donald Trump’s “second amendment people” comments and the new questions being raised about email exchanges between employees at the Clinton Foundation and the State Department during Hillary’s Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State.