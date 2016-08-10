Two thugs bash man waiting for Melb tram

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to identify two men wanted in relation to a serious assault in Brunswick East in May.

A 27-year-old North Fitzroy was waiting at a tram stop on Nicholson Street, near the intersection with Brunswick Road, about 9.20pm on 13 May.

He was chased down by two men who were sitting in a car waiting at nearby traffic lights, to the front entrance of a convenience store on Nicholson Street.

Both men have punched the victim to the head, resulting in him falling to the ground.

He was then kicked in the head by the other man and fell unconscious.

Source: Victoria Police