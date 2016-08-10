Yahoo News Now: Kori Schake on Republican national security officials' letter opposing Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric interviews Kori Schake, former White House director for defense strategy at the National Council, about why she and dozens of other prominent Republican national security officials signed a letter opposing the Republican nominee Donald Trump. Other well-known Republicans who signed the letter include Michael V. Hayden, a former director of both the CIA and the National Security Agency, and Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff, both former secretaries of Homeland Security. The letter argues that Trump “would be the most reckless president in American history” and states that “none of us will vote” for Trump.