'Drunk' tied to seat after 'punching attendant'

Cabin crew on board a Russian Aeroflot flight restrained a traveller by binding him to a seat after he allegedly punched a flight attendant during a drunken rampage.

The man, identified as Maxim G, allegedly punched a flight attendant in the face on a domestic flight from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, an island north of Japan, to Moscow, local media reports.

In the footage the passenger is wearing a T-shirt and short pants while being strapped to a flight attendant's seat with his hands bound behind his back.

Maxim can be heard lashing out at a crew member in Russian saying: "Come on, punch me, come on. You can do it, can't you? Punch me f***king hard!"

The captain tried to convince Maxim G to calm down and return to his seat after crew and fellow passengers complained about his disruptive and "drunken" behaviour.

It is believed police officers detained the "drunk" passenger at the airport and he may now face charges.

Source: YouTube/Periscope Video