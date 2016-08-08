Massive saltwater croc at Rockhampton Zoo coughs up plastic bottle

When a 4.5 metre saltwater crocodile named "The Colonel" swallowed a plastic bottle at the Rockhampton Zoo, a keeper had to give it a little whack on the head to cajole the rubbish from its jaws.

The plastic water bottle was likely thrown away by a careless visitor, but it could have been fatal for the salty.

"He was coughing and clearly trying to dislodge something from his throat," staff said in a post.

"It was distressing to see the Colonel going through this as a result of a small minority who don't do the right thing."

Zoo staff said The Colonel's predicament was reminder that people needed to be more careful, as something seemingly as harmless as plastic bottle could be fatal for the ancient beast.

"These plastic bottles have the potential to kill a croc as they can cause internal lacerations, ulcers, infection or impaction."

Source: Rockhampton Zoo