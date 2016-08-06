Speaker Paul Ryan hints at "President Hillary Clinton"

In a message to supporters, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. warned of the consequences of losing the Republican majority in Congress. He wrote: “We could be handing President Hillary Clinton a blank check.” Some have noted "blank check" was the same language used in 1996 by Republicans when it became apparent former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) would lose the presidential election to President Bill Clinton. Yahoo Finance Anchor Alexis Christoforous discussed the latest with Yahoo News Deputy Editor Dan Klaidman and Yahoo Chief Washington Correspondent Olivier Knox.