Car crash saves cyclist's life on intersection

A collision between two cars was all that saved a cyclist from death or series injury as they made their way across an intersection in Poland on Friday.

Security camera video posted to YouTube by police shows the moment a taxi and Lexus collide violently in Olsztyn at about 9.15pm local time, sending one of the vehicles slamming into a pole.

But, while a poor result for the motorists, the collision may have saved a life.

In the background of the video a cyclist can be seen making their way across the intersection, riding directly into the path of the oncoming vehicles.

The last minute crash between the two knocked the cars off of their collision course with the rider, who appears unharmed.

In their YouTube post, police said the Lexus was speeding and had run through a red light, causing the collision and near miss with the cyclist.

A statement from police said both the taxi driver and cyclist had been driving legally. A passenger in the Lexus was injured and taken to hospital.

The Lexus driver will face court crash.