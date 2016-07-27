Unconventional: Bye-bye, Bernie. It's Hillary Clinton's convention now.
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, Bernie Sanders stepped to the microphone at the end of Tuesday’s roll call and “move[d] that Hillary Clinton be selected” — unanimously — “as the nominee of the Democratic Party for president of the United States.” Following that announcement, a long line of senators and surrogates, politicians and police officers, celebrities and survivors paraded to the podium to tout Clinton’s achievements and testify on her behalf.