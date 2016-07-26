Unconventional: An uneasy détente after drama on DNC's opening day. Will it hold?

In back-to-back speeches Monday, America’s two most popular progressives — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — tried to unite the Democratic Party around presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton after a rancorous, decorum-shattering session that saw delegates loyal to Sanders booing or chanting “Bernie! Bernie!” nearly every time Clinton’s name was mentioned. Sarah Silverman told the 'Bernie or Bust' people, "you're being ridiculous," and Michelle Obama declared on stage, "I'm with her."