Indian kids risk life and limb in reckless train stunt

Shocking video has emerged from India showing several boys jumping off a rail bridge, being missed by an oncoming train by just centimetres.

At the start of the footage the seven boys can be seen standing on the edge of a railway bridge.

Below the teens is a rushing rain-fed stream.

Then the train can be heard in the distance, its horns blaring loudly as it speeds down the track.

Merely moments later the train can be seen hurtling closer to the boys who still haven’t jumped from the track.

As the train is almost seemingly about to collide with the boys they finally make the perilous jump into the murky water below.

They can then be all seen emerging from the brown water swimming downstream seemingly all unscathed from the scary near-miss.

The dangerous train ‘stunt jump’ involving teens has since gone viral.