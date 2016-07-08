Video capturing aftermath of man shot by Minnesota police officer sparks outrage

Police fatally shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a routine traffic stop in a suburb of St. Paul, Minn., late Wednesday. The aftermath of the incident was captured on video by the victim’s girlfriend and live-streamed on Facebook under the name Lavish Reynolds. The video was viewed by millions overnight and sparked protests outside the Minnesota’s governor’s mansion in St. Paul. This is the second fatal shooting this week of a black man by police officers, following the death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La.