WATCH: Stunned divers stumble upon strange shark mating ritual

Maybe she was playing hard to get....

A group of divers have stumbled on something unusual and rather awkward, a pair of wobbegong sharks engaging in some ‘pup’ making.

What looks more like a violent tussle between two apex predators is actual an overly exuberant mating ritual.

The underwater footage shows the female shark fiercely fighting off her overly amorous potential partner.

The pair can be seen in the vision engaged in a physically brutal battle rolling and flipping around on the ocean floor.

The male shark can then be seen biting down hard on the females fin as part of an apparent ‘love bite’.

His commanding grip lasts for around 30 seconds before he releases his jaw allowing the female to swim free.

Wobbegongs are typically not known to be dangerous to humans.