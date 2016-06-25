Yahoo News Now: Brexit: What are the political implications for the U.S. and Great Britain’s special relationship?
On Friday, June 24, 2016, Yahoo News Guest Anchor Alexis Christoforous speaks with Yahoo Chief White House Correspondent Oliver Knox and Yahoo National Correspondent Holly Bailey about the historic Brexit vote, British Prime Minister David Cameron’s subsequent announcement that he’ll resign, and what these decisions mean for the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.