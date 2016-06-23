Forget about being conservative fellas - 'Real Men Wear Pink'

Okay you lot - it's time to listen up!

You might even learn a thing or two in the process! Actually, I guarantee you will.

That’s right, I’m talking to all you blokes, men, lads, noblemen and squires.

The directive is this - ‘MAN-UP.’

‘MAN-UP’ and don the pink fellas.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation is encouraging all the real men across the country to embrace the glow in a campaign titled, ‘Real Men Wear Pink.’

By doing so, you’ll help raise vital funding for breast cancer and subsequent research, as the NBCF aims to achieve zero deaths from the disease by 2030.

Louis Proctor has welcomed the campaign with open arms, as his wife Samantha is currently battling breast cancer at the age of 42.

Known as ‘Team Weirdy Beardy,' Louis has splashed out by dying his beard pink and highly encourages all men across the nation to do something outlandish to show their support.