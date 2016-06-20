Roger Rogerson: The Devil You Know - Part 1

Seven News examines in forensic detail the full, extraordinary facts surrounding the killing of 20-year-old university student Jamie Gao.

Featuring incredible CCTV vision of the 48 hours before, during and after the murder, senior reporter and Walkley Award-winning journalist Robert Ovadia pieces together the events that led to Gao’s death and key evidence in the investigation.

We look back at the life and crimes of Rogerson, one of Australia’s most infamous detectives, and hear from the insiders who know him and McNamara best. And the shocking revelation from one of the most respected policemen in NSW history.