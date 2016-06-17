Girl spontaneously dances ballet with violinist busker

A teenage girl put on an impromptu ballet performance in front of a violinist busker, providing the world with one solitary minute of "happiness and peace".

In the mesmerising footage, a father yells out the Arabic phrase "yala" to his shy daughter, which translates to "hurry up".

The girl pirouettes in the street of Trieste, Italy, then springs effortlessly as her feet, in adagio tempo, flow elegantly with her arms on the ground.

A crowd of people applaud the shy girl as she finishes off her short, spellbinding performance.

The video was first posted to YouTube on Wednesday along with the caption "A minute of happiness and peace to the world" and it has since gone viral.