WATCH: Cameraman and onlooker soaked as plane dumps water on fire

While at the scene of a fire in Russia, a cameraman was pelted with 38,000 litres of water.

Footage captures the moment a huge waterbomber soars over a man and dumps a torrent of water below.

The video, released by the Russian military TV channel Zvezda, begins with a man standing next to a small fire.

As the large plane heads in his direction releasing a large amount of water, he turns his back and raises his arms above his head.

But that does little to protect him from the wash so heavy it knocks him, and presumably the cameraman, to the ground before the camera lense is awash with the tide of water.

Russian authorities have been battling bushland blazes since late May.

Source: Russian military TV channel Zveda