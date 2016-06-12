Underwater video captures lucky escape as swordfish spears diver

This is the moment a diver narrowly misses being impaled by a swordfish in the deep sea off the coast of Brazil.

Frightening underwater footage shows the menacing fish charging at the scuba diver before piercing through his equipment, and narrowly missing his body.

The video shows the 1.5 metre fish thrashing about in attempt to free itself.

The diver climbs a guide rope up to the boat, with the swordfish still impaled to the equipment attached to his back.

Source: YouTube