TV news reporter punched in head during live cross

A television news reporter was punched in the face during a live cross in Philadelphia outside City Hall.

Reporter Iris Delgado, for Telemundo, American Spanish-language broadcast television news, was being recorded on Thursday when a woman approached her, just out of view of the camera.

Footage shows the woman tapping on Ms Delgado’s right arm and saying, “Excuse me, excuse me,” while on air.

The reporter ignores the woman and continues on with her report, only for the woman to punch her in the back of the head and slap her in the face, while the camera is rolling.

The bulletin quickly crosses back to the studio where anchor Ramon Zayas says: “Ay, Dios mio!” Spanish for “Oh, my God!”

The station said the attack on Ms Delgado was unprovoked and she was uninjured, but taking some time off to recover.

Waheedah Wilson has been charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, the Philadelphia district attorney’s office confirmed.