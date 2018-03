A teenager has died and another is fighting for his life in hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed in central west NSW.

Emergency services were called to the single-car crash at about midnight on Saturday morning to find a car flipped on its roof just northeast of Mudgee.

The 14-year-old boy died at the scene, while the 16-year-old unlicensed driver was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

AAP