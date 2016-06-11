'Smoking hot': Bikini model thrillseeker's volcano jump

An Italian thrill seeker has pulled-off a death-defying stunt, after flying over an active volcano in a wingsuit.

Roberta Mancino completed the stunt while recording spectacular video of herself and two other thrillseekers flying directly over the crater of a volcano.

As the pass over the Chilean volcano, the lava and smoke below is clearly visible before they open their parachutes.

Mancino is an experienced sky diver with more than 7000 jumps completed. She has also built a strong social media following, which is no doubt set to grow after he latest effort.

Mancino uploaded video of her stunt to YouTube.

“This one for sure was smoking hot,” she Tweeted after the jump.

“It was insane!”