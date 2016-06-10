WATCH: White tiger gives woman fright of her life in Russian zoo

Only glass petition manages to stop sneaky big cat in its tracks.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube and is believed to have been recorded at a zoo in Russia.

The brown-haired woman can be seen sitting on a ledge chatting, unaware that the white tiger is quietly stalking her from behind.

When she eventually turns, the big cat takes it as its cue to strike, growling and leaping against the glass.

The video sparked a minor online debate about the virtues of zoos and comes after a series of clips in recent weeks showing captive animals doing their best to hunt to the humans coming to look into their enclosures.