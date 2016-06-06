Stormageddon's power on show as huge swells rock ferry

A passenger on board a turbulent Sydney Ferry captured what it was like being on the boat during the east coast's stormageddon.

The Manly Ferry service was cancelled after its first journey of the day resulted in a scary and tempestuous ride.

One of those passengers on board was Adam Sébire who took the 6:45am ride on Sunday that left from Circular Quay.

Mr Sébire recorded the moment stormageddon lashing out at sea and uploaded the video to Facebook showing how unstable the ferry was before the service was cancelled.

In the video, the ferry rocks up, down and from side to side as forceful waves smash up against the bow that dips in and out of the white wash.

Mr Sébire commented on the post saying that he could hear things breaking in the background.

"I was wondering what all the stuff I could hear breaking in the background was and whether I was about to be sconed by flying crockery!" Mr Sébire said.