Man left ‘frothing’ following foam deluge at Froggy Beach on Gold Coast

Someone fetch this guy a rubber duck.

A man on the Gold Coast appears to be taking a bubble bath…in the Pacific Ocean.

Amazing vision has been captured of a man taking a quick dip following heavy rainfall and high tides in the region.

The man is barely visible amidst the dense froth and foam that seems to be thickly spread across popular swimming spot.

Sea foam otherwise known as ‘spume’ is created by the intense agitation of seawater, particularly when it contains concentrated levels of dissolved organic matter.

Gold Coast beaches continue to remain closed for the third consecutive day as rough conditions linger after a weekend of wild weather.

Heavy rain and a king tide combined to create huge swells of almost five metres on Saturday prompting life savers to rule beaches unsafe.

The low pressure system dumped 267 millimetres of rain in less than 24 hours at Upper Springbrook in the Gold Coast hinterland on Saturday.

It has also battered parts of NSW, forcing the closure of several schools on Monday and leaving some 85,000 homes without power.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for waters stretching from Fraser Island to the Gold Coast.