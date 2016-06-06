News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Man left ‘frothing’ following foam deluge at Froggy Beach on Gold Coast

Someone fetch this guy a rubber duck.

A man on the Gold Coast appears to be taking a bubble bath…in the Pacific Ocean.

Amazing vision has been captured of a man taking a quick dip following heavy rainfall and high tides in the region.

The man is barely visible amidst the dense froth and foam that seems to be thickly spread across popular swimming spot.

Sea foam otherwise known as ‘spume’ is created by the intense agitation of seawater, particularly when it contains concentrated levels of dissolved organic matter.

Gold Coast beaches continue to remain closed for the third consecutive day as rough conditions linger after a weekend of wild weather.

Heavy rain and a king tide combined to create huge swells of almost five metres on Saturday prompting life savers to rule beaches unsafe.

The low pressure system dumped 267 millimetres of rain in less than 24 hours at Upper Springbrook in the Gold Coast hinterland on Saturday.

It has also battered parts of NSW, forcing the closure of several schools on Monday and leaving some 85,000 homes without power.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for waters stretching from Fraser Island to the Gold Coast.

Latest

0414_0700_nat_choke
0:23

Sydney choking attack arrest
0414_0700_nat_newsbreak
1:49

News break - April 14
0414_0700_nat_crickdeal
0:23

New era for cricket broadcasting
0414_0700_nat_ferrell
0:25

Will Ferrell car crash
0414_0700_nat_WH
0:36

Book of White House secrets
0414_0700_nat_gas
0:23

Sydney gas explosion
0413_1800_wa_eating
0:20

Another driver caught eating behind the wheel
0413_1800_wa_dolphin
1:03

Wild dolphin filmed giving birth for the first time in Australia

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'