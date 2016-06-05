News

Little girl's tears of joy over doll with prosthetic leg just like hers

Tears of joy stream down a little girl's face when she receives a doll that is outfitted with a prosthetic leg just like hers in a heartwarming video gone viral.

A 10-year-old girl named Emma, from Cypress Texas, was surprised with a special modified gift from A Step Ahead Prosthetics on June 1st.

The American Girl Doll was equipped with a prosthetic pink leg, just like the one Emma wears, along with a beautiful note.

“After a few weeks of training to walk and run in her new prosthetic, she is ready to go home and live her life without limitations with you,” the note read.

Boy cries tears of joy in reunion with dog
Constance Hall cries tears of joy over donations to Rafiki Mwemba

Halfway through reading the note, Emma tears open the packaging and rips the doll from out of the box.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Emma said excitedly while she hugs the doll and burst into tears.

"It's got a leg like me," she yelled. "I love you."

The New York-based company explains on its website that they do not charge families for customised prosthetic legs for dolls.

Emma’s mother, Courtney Fletcher Bennett, captured the heartfelt moment on video and posted it to Facebook where it has already been viewed almost 30 million times.

