Truck crashes and rolls on QLD motorway after brakes fail

A speeding truck has rolled over on a congested Queensland motorway after the vehicle’s brakes failed on the steep range.

The furniture truck can be seen in the shocking footage swaying from side to side on the busy road until it eventually tips over.

It’s reported emergency services had to cut the shocked driver from the trucks cabin before he was able to be transported to hospital.

The driver reportedly suffered serious injuries caused during the accident.

Toowoomba police reportedly stated that the crash occurred on a ‘high risk’ stretch of road known as an accident hotspot due to the steep decent.