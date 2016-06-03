Terrifying footage of 'possessed' woman in supermarket goes viral

CCTV footage caught a woman falling to her knees and letting out a blood-curdling scream in front of terrified shoppers in a Chinese supermarket.

The security cameras captured the woman casually walking down one of the aisles of the store when a packet somehow falls off one of the shelves behind her.

The woman turns around, sees the packet on the floor and picks it up to put it back on the shelf.

As she puts the packet back, though, what was up until that moment a normal and uneventful shopping trip changes completely.

The woman drops her shopping and starts shaking uncontrollably.

When another shopper approaches the woman to try to help, the woman begins screaming and moaning, terrifying onlookers.

The video was originally uploaded to Youku, China's version of YouTube, in mid-May and has since gone viral.

Many have claimed that the woman was suffering an epileptic fit while others believe it to be a stunt.