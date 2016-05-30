Russian thief robs 'queue-jumper' inside busy hospital

A Russian robber has been captured on CCTV stealing from an unsuspecting ‘queue-jumper’ who skillfully snuck in front of him inside a crowded waiting room.

The opportunistic thief can be seen on the footage calmly reaching into the backpack of the woman in front of him and gracefully snatching her wallet.

The victim, seemingly unaware of what is happening appears on the footage to be speaking with a hospital receptionist at the time of the incident.

The opportunist robber then turns to his companion also waiting in the line with him and the pair appear to share a chuckle.

The smooth criminal then quickly flips open the woman’s wallet and reportedly treats himself to a $20 note before returning the wallet to its rightful owner.

However regrettably for the crim the footage was then widely shared on social media forcing the thief to reportedly hand himself in after he admitted to being humiliated according to various online reports.

According to E1 despite having past robbery related ‘run-ins’ his excuse for the recent theft was a "spontaneous desire".

He is now reportedly under house arrest pending his upcoming trial.