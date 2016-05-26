News

One dead, two injured, after shooting at T.I rap concert

Mobile phone footage captures the dramatic scenes after a man was shot dead, and two others injured, at New York City concert where rapper T.I. was due to headline.

Concert-goers scrambled to exit the cub after shots were fired around 10.15pm on Wednesday, moments before the rapper was due to go on stage.

It is believed an unknown gunman fired a number of bullets into a third-floor green room after an argument with a group of men and women backstage, the New York Times reported.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach died later in hospital, the New York Times reported.

A 34-year-old man who was shot in the chest is fighting for his life in critical condition, while a 26-year-old woman was stable after being shot in the leg, according to ABC7.

Metal detectors were placed at the entry to the Union Square club and it was not clear how the gun got into the venue, The New York Post reported.

No arrests have been made.

Source: Twitter/@markygeezy

