Super Storm Cell Sweeps Across Kansas, Bringing Hail and Tornadoes

The wide storm system has five states issuing tornado watches.

Latest

Police search for sleight-of-hand thief
1:18

CSIRO launches new weight-loss book in Australia
1:20

0403_1800_vic_IT
2:04

0403_1800_BRI-Kuraby
0:17

0403_1800_BRI-Drunk
0:16

0403_1800_sa_fruit
1:23

0403_1800_BRI-Charles
2:00

0403_1800_SYD-Virgin
1:37

Virgin Australia launches new frequent flyers program

Featured

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

