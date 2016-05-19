Man makes wrong decision by opening door in car wash

A driver at an automatic car wash took a gamble on preventing some minor damage to his vehicle and paid with some major destruction instead.

The recently dug-up CCTV footage shows the US driver getting his large 4WD scrubbed when he notices one of his wipers flick up off the windscreen.

Wanting to avoid something breaking, the driver opens his door and makes a move to fix the wiper while the brushes are doing their job at the back of the vehicle.

But the man is not quick enough for the massively powerful cleaning machine.

The sponge brushes make their way to the front of the car, taking the driver-side door right of the vehicle like they were nothing more than a squished bug on the window.

Best of all is the gambling man's reaction, which seems to say, "C'mon car wash, why would you do this to me?"