News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Man makes wrong decision by opening door in car wash

A driver at an automatic car wash took a gamble on preventing some minor damage to his vehicle and paid with some major destruction instead.

The recently dug-up CCTV footage shows the US driver getting his large 4WD scrubbed when he notices one of his wipers flick up off the windscreen.

Wanting to avoid something breaking, the driver opens his door and makes a move to fix the wiper while the brushes are doing their job at the back of the vehicle.

Angry owner of luxury 4WD slaps car wash worker
Car wash managers goes for a spin
Woman vigorously washing inside of car with soapy water

But the man is not quick enough for the massively powerful cleaning machine.

The sponge brushes make their way to the front of the car, taking the driver-side door right of the vehicle like they were nothing more than a squished bug on the window.

Best of all is the gambling man's reaction, which seems to say, "C'mon car wash, why would you do this to me?"

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'