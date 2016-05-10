News

Yahoo News Live: Trump takes aim at the general election, stepping up war of words with his rivals

On Monday, May 9, 2016, as Donald Trump – the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican party– pivots his campaign toward the general election, he has stepped up barbs aimed at his presumed Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Trump is meeting with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan this week. Ryan made news last week when he announced he wasn’t yet ready to support the Trump campaign.

Trump is also drawing attention for recent changes in his espoused tax policy: now saying he would raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Yahoo News Live guest host Paul Beban will speak with the Trump campaign’s national spokeswoman Katrina Pierson about all of this latest news surrounding Donald Trump.

