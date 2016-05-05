Yahoo News Special Report: John Kasich suspends his presidential campaign
On Wednesday, May 4th, 2016, John Kasich is holding a press conference announcing that he's suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. This announcement clears the way for Donald Trump to be the only campaigning Republican and the likely GOP nominee for president. Yahoo News is carrying Kasich's remarks live and Yahoo News Deputy Editor Dan Klaidman will anchor coverage and speak with guests regarding this last news from the 2016.