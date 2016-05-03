News

Edward Snowden: Music Video Star?

Former NSA whistle-blower, Edward Snowden, mysteriously stars in a new music video with a message.

Latest

Lucky customers get 'free trolley's' following technical glitch
0:13

Technical outage halts trading at Woolworths stores
0:21

1:08

Afternoon Finance Report - April 16
0:31

Prince Edward visits Brisbane grammar school
0:20

Two men brawl in a Coles supermarket
0:34

Blaze rips through factory in Alexandria
2:40

Commonwealth Games organisers apologise for closing ceremony mistake
0:31

Western Australia shark attack

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'