Man jailed over 'sickening' McDonalds brawl

A Sydney court has been shown confronting video of a brawl in the middle of George Street last year.

Two men can be seen outside a McDonalds in the early hours of the morning punching and kicking an innocent bystander.

As the victim lays in the road, the two men can be seen leveling a series of punches and kicks before walking away. The video shows the victim stand up shortly after the attack stops.

A judge called the attack “sickening”, jailing one man for at least a year

The second was sentenced to two months but was released immediately on parole.