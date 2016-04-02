Yahoo News Live: How does Trump recover from his latest missteps?

On Friday, April 1st, 2016, Donald Trump’s senior campaign advisor Barry Bennett joins Yahoo Finance Anchor Alexis Christoforous on Yahoo News Live to discuss the campaign’s road ahead. The Trump campaign stumbled this week when the candidate made controversial comments on women, Trump’s campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was charged with misdemeanor battery, and Trump trailed rival Ted Cruz in Wisconsin polling, where voters will make their choice on April 5th.