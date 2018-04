In an interview with Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric, former WWE CEO Linda McMahon said that while Hulk Hogan had said "deplorable things" on the infamous sex-tape that cost him his job, she was glad he won his lawsuit against Gawker. "I don't think anyone had the right to take his private tape and put it out." When asked by Couric if Hogan might return to WWE at any point, McMahon smiled: "Never say never."