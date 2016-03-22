President Raul Castro demands list of political prisoners

On March 21, 2016, President Barack Obama held a joint press conference with Cuban President Raul Castro in Havana, Cuba. In a feisty exchange with a reporter, Castro demanded to see a list of political prisoners and said they would be released if the government is holding them. He also punted when asked if he would vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He said, "Well, I cannot vote in the United States."