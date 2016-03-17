Carson on whether Kasich should drop out: "Let the political process play out"

On March 16, 2016, Dr. Ben Carson spoke to Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga about his support for Donald Trump and Trump's path to the Republican nomination after winning every state March 15 except for Ohio, which the state's Governor John Kasich won. Carson told Golodryga that he does not think that Kasich should drop out to clear that path for Trump ahead of the RNC convention. He said, "Let the political process play out."