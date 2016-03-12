News

Teen filmed throwing train seat on to a busy motorway

A teen has been filmed throwing a train seat on to a busy motorway.

Latest

0330_1800_nsw_eastershow
1:47

Surprise for long-time Sydney Royal Easter Show volunteer
0330_1800_nsw_hacking
0:23

Under Armour hacking breach affects 150 million people
0330_1800_nsw_walls
1:46

Residents living next to WestConnext project claim construction work destroying homes
0330_1800_nsw_seal
0:22

Sunbaking seal returns to Sydney’s eastern suburbs
0330_1800_nsw_goodfriday
2:13

Good Friday services observed across Sydney
0330_1800_nsw_russia
1:46

Russia expels 60 American diplomats
0330_1800_nsw_politics
1:39

MPs in dual citizenship scandal won't pay back salaries
0330_1800_nsw_balloon
1:51

Questions over hot air balloon crash in Hunter Valley

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'