Diversity Expected to Be Front Stage at the Oscars

ABC's Chris Connelly previews all the action from the Oscars red carpet in Los Angeles.

0:53

Did Instagram ban one of Australia's most popular selfies?
1:50

Stabbed tourist refuses to give up
0:21

Rock climber rescued after fall
0:59

Thailand scooter crash victim develops brain infection
0:44

13-year-old girl sexually assaulted during walk
0:50

Residents race to help fire fighting homeowner
0:14

Driver smashes into stobie pole
1:05

Australia's last Flamingo dies

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
