Man charged over strip club explosion

A man has been charged over an explosion and fire that gutted a strip club in Melbourne.

Latest

4:54

News Break - March 25
0:30

Australia's first direct flight to London takes off
1:23

French police officer remembered for heroic act
0:22

Car bursts into flames in Sydney
0:30

Triple fatal Queensland house fire
1:45

March for our lives rally underway
0:23

Cyclone Nora lashes Queensland
0:33

Revelations that Facebook tried to shape Australia's 2016 election

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'