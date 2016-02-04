Sex Slavery and the Super Bowl

This weekend the San Francisco bay area could see as much as an $800 million boost to its local economy thanks to Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. There is, however, a darker side to that boost in the business of human trafficking, a $32 billion a year industry that some reports indicate sees an uptick during major events like the Super Bowl. Republican Congresswomen Kristi Noem from South Dakota and Barbara Comstock from Virginia joined Yahoo News & Finance Anchor Bianna Golo