Cop Saves Abandoned Baby By Breastfeeding Her

An abandoned newborn baby was saved from starving to death when a heroine cop breastfed her while they waited for paramedics. New mum Luisa Fernanda Urrea - a police officer in the rural area of La Marina western Colombia’s Valle del Cauca department - had been called to a remote forest settlement when locals found the tot in the undergrowth. Medics say that without her maternal support, the hours-old baby might have succumbed to starvation and hypothermia.