While ceding that the Republican party is having an identity crisis of sorts, House Speaker Paul Ryan also painted a positive picture about the current state of the GOP. “Some people think that we're in a civil war. I don't think that's the case. I think we are in the midst of unifying,” Ryan told Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric. “I think with presidential primaries, you're going to have schisms and skirmishes because that's what primaries do.”