According to Human Rights Watch, Cuba continues to repress the political and civil liberties of its citizens. Despite a poor human rights record, Cuba has made enormous strides in the last decade in support of LGBT rights thanks in large part to the work that President Raul Castro’s daughter Mariela has made through her organization CENESEX. So much has changed that transsexual performance artist Poloma Dietrich says that today, “being gay…in Cuba is a privilege.”