Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks plans

"Flora and Fauna" is the theme for Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks.

Latest

0:16

Mill Park home peppered with bullets
1:18

The convention centre transformed into fun zone
0:14

Young boy hurt in tram crash
1:28

Good Friday church services
1:30

Heated exchange between Richmond Tigers coach and AFL fan
0:20

Intense blaze engulfs home in Dromana
1:30

Heart patients in southwest Sydney to be treated closer to home
1:16

Nurse confronts intruder breaking into her house

Featured

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'