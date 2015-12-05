Photographer Finds Inspiration in Everyday Encounters

For over 4 years, street photographer Dijon Bowden has been taking photos of strangers on the streets of San Francisco, and sharing the interactions alongside the portraits online. Now known as Souls of Society, Dijon’s ongoing project has a global community of over 150,000 followers. Dijon’s photos offer profound and frequently inspiring insights into the lives of his subjects, and encourage his viewers to engage their own communities with greater empathy and compassion.