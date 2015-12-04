Extreme Photos at Extreme Heights

Emily Ibarra travels the world photographing free-running and parkour athletes, often at take-your-breath-away heights, whilst performing stunts that would leave most athletes in other sports weak in the knees. Watching her boyfriend dangle dozens of stories in the air by nothing but his fingertips is just another day at the office for Emily. The travel, risk, and community she experiences on a daily basis are a dream come true, and call her viewers, to embrace the adventure of living in the moment.