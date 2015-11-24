Shocking Moment Car Runs Over Woman On Zebra Crossing

A hard-headed woman has survived having her skull run over by a car not just once, but twice. The 52-year-old pedestrian was crossing a road in the Russian city of Nalchik, in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic in south-western Russia, when she was hit by the vehicle. Footage from a CCTV traffic camera at the pedestrian crossing showed the moment she took on a Toyota Land Cruiser - and although she suffered a broken jaw, she is still incredibly survived.